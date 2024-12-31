Teen accused of killing his family indicted on murder charges 

The Valencia County teen accused of killing his family earlier this month has officially been indicted on four counts of murder.

Investigators say Diego Leyva “told agents that a voice told him to kill his family.” They say the 16 year old made that statement a day after officers found the teen drunk at his home.

The bodies of his two siblings and his parents were found inside. Police believe Leyva’s dad bought the gun he used in the shootings.

Leyva remains in custody as of Monday night.

