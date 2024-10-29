Teen pleads guilty to charges for shooting death of Academy student

Cruz Medina pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for shooting at a party and killing 18-year-old Jada Gonzales.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teen charged in a shooting, that left an Albuquerque Academy student dead, changed his plea Tuesday.

Cruz Medina pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the deadly Dec. 18, 2022, shooting. Medina was among a group of teens who fired shots out of a car toward a house party they were kicked out of. 18-year-old Jada Gonzales was killed in the shooting.

Police arrested Medina about a month later. He was just 16 years old at the time.

During the plea hearing Tuesday, the judge ordered his face to not be shown because he is still under 18 years old.

Medina also pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence. He faces 17-24 years in prison – a lighter sentence because he is under 18.

The court didn’t set a sentencing date for him yet.

In March 2023, prosecutors also charged Medina with an armed robbery that happened in November 2022 – a month before he shot and killed Gonzales. Medina has remained in jail since getting charged with her murder.

Four other suspects are facing charges for Gonzales’ murder.