Funeral for APD officer killed in hit-and-run crash to be held Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A funeral will be held Monday for fallen Albuquerque police officer Bianca Quintana.

Quintana was killed in a hit-and-run in the South Valley earlier this month.

The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. at Legacy Church on Central on the West Side. Her family welcomes the community to attend.

Meanwhile, the search for who killed her continues.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a newer Volkswagen in connection to the crash.

There’s no update on a make or color of what they’re looking for. The reward for any information is $13,000.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP.

