Man sentenced for raping, stabbing woman on bosque trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man that raped and stabbed a woman on a popular bosque trail is headed to prison. Reginald Hall was sentenced Wednesday after taking a last-minute plea deal.

Under the terms of his plea deal, the judge sentenced Hall to 49 years in prison. The judge suspended 19 years on the condition that he complete five years of probation after getting out.

The woman who was attacked, Virginia Dickson, is alive today thanks to witnesses who found her and helped her.

Hall’s trial was underway when he took a plea deal. Under the deal, he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of animal cruelty.

Dickson was out walking with her dog on the bosque trail when it happened. She addressed Hall in court Wednesday.

“I don’t know you, I never knew you, but I feel really bad for you. I hope that someday you will be guided to make different choices in your life so that you can find peace. Peace that will guide you, because you do have more of a life to live. And I hope that you can find that peace that will take you to better places,” she said.

