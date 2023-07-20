Sentencing date set for 2 Albuquerque mothers in deadly DWI crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A sentencing date is set for two Albuquerque mothers who pleaded guilty this month to charges related to a deadly DWI crash in 2021.

Alexis Martinez was driving with Danielle Ortiz on I-25 near the Big-I in March 2021. Then, after Ortiz reportedly began arguing with her, Martinez drove faster and crashed into a barrier.

The crash killed Martinez’s seven-year-old child and Ortiz’s two-month-old child. Martinez’s other child and Ortiz’s other child also suffered injuries in the crash.

Police said Martinez and Ortiz had been drinking before they got in the car. Ortiz reportedly asked Martinez to drive her and her children home after they got into an argument, which lead to the crash.

In July, Martinez and Ortiz each pleaded guilty to two counts of abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death – and two more resulting in great bodily injury.



The judge will sentence them on August 30.

MORE: