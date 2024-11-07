I-40 and I-25 closed due to severe winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The two major interstates in New Mexico – Interstate 25 and Interstate 40 – are closed Thursday due to a winter storm.

I-25 is shut down at Raton Pass. I-40 is shut down at Clines Corners due to the severe winter weather.

NMDOT advises that other roads may be snow packed and icy and that crews may be salting and sanding. They also advise you to drive with caution and stay behind snowplows at least 50 feet.

In northeastern New Mexico, U.S. Highway 56 is shut down from Springer to the Texas state line – a 94-mile stretch. U.S. 64 is also shut down from mile marker 350, one mile east of Raton, to mile marker 430 in Clayton.

The issues in these areas are snow packed and icy roads and zero visibility due to blizzard conditions. Travel is discouraged.

Here is what I-25 at Springer and U.S. 64 at Capulin looked like just after 10 a.m. Thursday:

