Man pleads no contest to murdering 2 Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Muhammad Syed pleaded no contest Tuesday to the shooting deaths of two Muslim men in Albuquerque back in 2022.

Syed pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the Aug. 1, 2022 death of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and the Aug. 5, 2022 death of Naeem Hussain. Each no-contest plea carries a sentence of 15 years behind bars. With pleading no-contest twice, he will serve a total of 30 years behind bars.

Back in March, a jury convicted Syed of first-degree murder in the July 26, 2022 shooting death of Aftab Hussein, who was also a Muslim man.

Syed must serve a mandatory 30 years in prison for that conviction before he is eligible for parole.

“Syed is 53 years old. He will spend the rest of his life in prison and will never again be a threat to this community. Our prosecutors, David Waymire and Jordan Machin worked tirelessly on these cases in an effort to bring some justice and closure to family members of the victims. Syed will be 83 years old before he could even appear before a parole board. He will never walk out of prison,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a news release issued Tuesday.

