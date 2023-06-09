Governor approves emergency funds for Farmington after mass shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved emergency funding for the city of Farmington in the wake of a mass shooting there last month.

The governor signed an executive order Thursday, granting $100,000 to the city. The funds will help provide mental health support for community members affected by the shooting.

“I have made it clear to the Farmington community that the state will provide whatever resources necessary for as long as it takes to heal from what happened on May 15. While the wider public’s attention shifts after just a week or two, the trauma left behind by these tragedies in communities is long-lasting, and it’s critical we support them throughout the entire recovery process,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

“The residents of Farmington appreciate the governor’s support for our community in recognizing the physical, emotional, and financial impacts surrounding the events of May 15. The release of these funds will be put to their best use in support of our community’s ongoing mental health needs and our public safety operations,” said Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett.

On May 15, a gunman opened fire on cars and homes in a neighborhood in Farmington. The shooting left three women killed and several others injured.

Police identified the gunman as Beau Wilson, who would’ve graduated from Farmington High School the next day. His family released a statement after the shooting, expressing condolences for those affected and stating Wilson suffered from a mental illness.

The San Juan Medical Foundation has a “Farmington Strong” fund set up to help families of the victims.

Denny’s in Farmington is also donating all sales from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 14, to the foundation.

