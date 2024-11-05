Live updates: Election 2024 in New Mexico coverage and results

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in New Mexico as Election Day is here for the 2024 general election.

As of 1 p.m., 123,387 people have cast a ballot, according to the New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State. That is in addition to the 668,859 people who cast a ballot ahead of Election Day, which is down from 2020 when 785,789 people cast ballot before Election Day.

If you haven’t cast your vote, make sure you get in line before 7 p.m. Although polls close at 7 p.m., they will not turn you away if you are in line by that time.

If you have a mail-in ballot, it is too late to put that in the mailbox. However, you can drop that off at a polling site. You can also drop off an absentee ballot at a polling site.

We will be providing updates on this page as results start coming in for races here in New Mexico, including these key races:

Four state constitutional amendments are also on the ballot. Two amendments are about tax exemptions for military veterans. One amendment concerns if county commissioners should be allowed to set their own salaries and the salaries of other county officials. The other amendment concerns a possible change to the commission in charge of finding new state Supreme Court justices.

For results on each race and ballot measure in New Mexico, click/tap here for all election results.