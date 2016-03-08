Advertisement

Espanola man in critical condition after shooting

UNM police officer injured during arrest of suspect

Man arrested after SUV attack at McDonald's
Feds destroy $220K in drug paraphernalia
Advertisement
Former Moriarty football coach accused of rape again
Historic church hosts concert to raise fund to rebuild after fire
Tech companies protest Trump immigration order
Judge stays enforcement of Trump travel ban
Study says grass carp have invaded 3 of the Great Lakes
Six arrested during far-right speaker's presentation at UNM
Health and Wellness fair at Expo New Mexico
Roadrunner Food Bank hosts 'Souper Bowl Weekend'
Advertisement
Saturday evening forecast
Oil leases in Chaco region sell for $3M despite protests
Lobos fall to Nevada, 82-65
NYC airport becomes scene of anguish after Trump travel ban
Student opens GoFundMe account to fund APS
'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown gets first film role
Carlsbad councilor apologizes after backlash to Facebook comment
Pearl Harbor Navy salvage diver dies at 103
Ken Hartle
Controversial far-right writer speaks at UNM; protesters gather outside
Jewelry sold by local woman is helping charity
Police chief blames repeat offenders, not staffing, for city’s auto theft problem
Independent ethics committee among ideas in legislative session
Advertisement

NM Legislature

Independent ethics committee among ideas in legislative session

New Mexico lawmakers stick with concealed gun regulations
Bill would change state’s teacher evaluation system

US & World

Mark Sernett, Wade Sernett

Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests

Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office
Donald Trump
Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban

Sports

Lobos fall to Nevada, 82-65

Patriots mural sends message to Goodell
Friday High School Basketball Scores

Health News

Jerry Brown

California governor to get further prostate cancer treatment

Study: Superbug infections found in Chinese hospitals

4 Investigates

State capital money awarded to Taos County hasn’t prioritized Questa

FTC warns consumers about gift card fraud

Pay It 4ward

Pay It 4ward: Woman helps veterans cope with PTSD

Roadrunner Food Bank Pays It 4ward to volunteering DJ

Good Day New Mexico

Albuquerque Animal Welfare
Dan the Movie Man 'A Dog's Purpose' 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'
UNM Hospitals
Cupid's Chase 5K Community Options Inc.

Community

KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair
New Mexico Real ID requirements
Morning Shift Salute
Nominate someone for Pay It 4ward

Share 4 - News Tips

  Follow KOB 4 Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on YouTube Follow Us on Instagram Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Alerts Android App iOS App

Advertisement


KOB 4 Health &
Wellness Fair Jan. 28-29

The Latest

UNM police officer injured during arrest of suspect
Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests
Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office
Espanola man in critical condition after shooting

Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Student opens GoFundMe account to fund APS
Man arrested after SUV attack at McDonald's
Feds destroy $220K in drug paraphernalia
Former Moriarty football coach accused of rape again
Woman accused of embezzling from father-in-law, killing him